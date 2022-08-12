Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima + DLC $40, Back 4 Blood $10, Returnal $50, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. As part of its PlayStation sale, Amazon is now offering Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 and PS5 for $39.99 and $49.99 shipped, respectively. Regularly $60 and $70, this is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best prices we can find. This one brings players into a gorgeous open-world take on Tsushima island circa late 13th century as the Mongol empire attempts to take over parts of Japan. Players take on the role of Jin Sakai to “forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.” The Director’s Cut version includes the full game, the Iki island expansion, the Legends online co-op mode, a digital art book, Director’s commentary features, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Pokémon livestream: Gen 9 Paldea region, more
*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Back 4 Blood $10 (Reg. $16+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok $40 (Reg. $100)
- Gran Turismo 7 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $40 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60, all-time low)
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Panzer Dragoon Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- For Game Pass Ultimate members
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe Edition $37 (Reg. $50)
- Katamari Damacy REROLLeShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild HunteShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher TaleseShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- SkateBIRD eShop $13 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $30 (Reg. $40)
- Maneater $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ori and the Blind Forest $25 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. up to $100)
- Cat Quest II eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Bugsnax eShop $19 (Reg. $25)
- NEOGEO eShop sale from $4 (50% off)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe PSN $32 (Reg. $80)
- Dead Cells eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Demon’s Souls remake $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon PlayStation summer sale from $20
- Gran Turismo 7 PSN from $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hades PSN $19 (Reg. $25)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $55 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $38.50 (Reg. $60)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!