Today, the latest addition to the LEGO Ideas collection has been unveiled. Of the 25 creations that were up for consideration, only a single model has made it through the latest review round. But it looks like one is going to be just enough, as the upcoming LEGO Ideas Motorized Lighthouse will certainly deliver with a working light and plenty of brick-built designs. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Ideas Motorized Lighthouse on the way

Back in January, the LEGO Ideas team showcased 25 creations that would be up for review to become an official kit, and now those results have been narrowed down to a single model. Among top contenders like Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Hobbit, Studio Ghibli icons, and even Among Us, the latest fan-inspired creation will be ditching the licensed theme approach to assemble a new display-worthy kit.

From the mind of builder Sandro Quattrini (aka Roses Must Build) comes the upcoming Motorized Lighthouse. Having been submitted just over a year ago, this creation delivers a detailed take on the staple of any coastal town complete with some interesting functionality. Alongside just looking the part, you’ll find a working light that spins around to illuminate your LEGO collection.





In its current form, the build stands around 18 inches tall and is in line more with a miniature scale from the microFigs rather than a playscale creation. There’s still plenty of details sprinkled in though, including a small house with red roof, wood dock below a staggering cliff, and a watery display base.

When can we expect to see the latest from LEGO Ideas?

The LEGO Ideas to in-store and on-shelf pipeline used to be much more streamlined, but with so many creations currently in the works from the program, it’ll be quite some time before we see the Motorized Lighthouse join the rest of the lineup. Unless it gets fast-tracked ahead of some other models, we’re still waiting on the release of the Seinfeld Apartment and Home Alone House, which were announced last year. That’s on top of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog and The Starry Night creations, which are slated to join the Ideas collection, as well.

So those hoping to see the Motorized Lighthouse any time soon will unfortunately be out of luck, as I’d anticipate a late 2022 release given how things have been playing out with the other LEGO Ideas releases.

9to5Toys‘ take:

Given how many of the latest LEGO Ideas creations have all been from licensed properties, I am quite thrilled to see a departure from that trend with the new Motorized Lighthouse. While it’ll likely be quite some time until we actually see how the LEGO designers turn the fan project into an official kit, I am loving the current rendition and can’t wait to see it land on store shelves at some point down the line.

Until then, don’t forget that the LEGO Group and Ideas team just launched the new 2,000-piece retro Typewriter. Sporting a working typing mechanism, it is currently now available for purchase.

Source: LEGO Ideas

