Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: The Bonfire 1 and 2, BATTLESHIP, Agent A, more

It’s time to kick the week off in Mac and iOS app deals with all of Monday morning’s best price drops. This morning saw a discount hit Apple’s official Magic Keyboard, not to mention the all-new M2 MacBook Air and this weekend’s deals on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac, but for now it’s all about the apps. This morning’s collection is highlighted by titles like The Bonfire 1 and 2, BATTLESHIP, Agent A, Severed, Mobile Doc Scanner, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan): FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire 2 Uncharted Shores: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Safari Rescue: Bubble Shooter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Activity Tracker+: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Redshift Sky Pro: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: HomeDash: $10 (Reg. $15)

More on The Bonfire 2:

Build, craft, gather resources during the day, and survive monsters and raiders at night in this survival strategy game. Sequel to the award-winning game The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands The Bonfire: Uncharted Shores expands on every aspect of the original and brings greater depth. Design your city manage resources chains and workers with unique personalities explore procedurally generated world map in ships trade with free cities and discover mysterious dungeons.

