Apple’s official Magic Keyboard on sale for one of the first times at $75 via Amazon (Reg. $99)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for $75 shipped. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts at $24 off while delivering a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Apple’s latest iteration of standalone Magic Keyboard arrives with a compact layout and comes centered around its most recent scissor switches. The Bluetooth-backed and battery-powered form-factor is designed to work with everything from your MacBook for turning it into a workstation machine or iPads and much more. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. Head below for more.

For something a bit more travel-friendly, consider adding the Logitech Keys-to-Go into your everyday carry. This model is now $55 and delivers a super-light build for providing a physical typing experience on iPad and more while out and about. It lacks the aluminum build and other Apple looks found above, but will be a much easier solution to tow to and from class this semester.

If you’re looking for a Magic Keyboard that is more of the iPad Pro variety, we’re currently tracking some price cuts on the iPadOS accessories. Now on sale from $249, there are $50 in savings across both 11- and 12.9-inch versions of the improved typing experiences with unique floating hinge designs, backlit keys, and a USB-C passthrough charging port.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It’s also wireless and rechargeable, with an incredibly long-lasting internal battery that will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And it includes a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac.

