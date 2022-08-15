Today’s best game deals: Ghostwire Tokyo $30, DEATHLOOP, Mario Golf new low, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. On top of this weekend’s still live Nintendo Switch game sale, Amazon is now offering Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 for $29.99 shipped. Also now matched at Best Buy for the same price with the SteelBook case. Regularly $60, this is 50% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This first person action title takes players to the streets of Tokyo after deadly supernatural forces take over and the population disappears. Making use if a series of unique elemental abilities, players must explore the “ultra-modern cityscape, from traditional temples and narrow alleyways, to discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now

Pre-orders:

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!