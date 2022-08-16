Adorable Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker now matching Amazon low at $10

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersStar WarsBitty Boomers
Reg. $15+ $10

Amazon is now offering the Bitty Boomers Star Wars The Mandalorian: Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $9.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 and closer to $20 over the last couple of months, this is about $4 under our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. A notable option to your Star Wars collection, it is also a functioning mini Bluetooth speaker – we were surprised by just how loud it can get without audio distortion – that stands 2-inches tall and looks adorable on the shelf. Features include a 30-foot Bluetooth 5.0 range, 4 hours of playback per charge, and it comes with the micro USB cable you’ll need to juice it back up. More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better mini Star Wars speaker for less than today’s lead deal. But classic Disney fans might want to check out the Bitty Boomers Disney: Cinderella Mini Bluetooth Speaker that is now available on for under $8 Prime shipped as well. 

Star Wars collectors will also want to browse through some of the LEGO sets from a galaxy far, far away down below as well:

Bitty Boomers Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Ultra-Portable 2″ Tall Speaker
  • Bluetooth 5. 0 Technology Wirelessly Connects to all Bluetooth Enabled Devices
  • 30Ft. Wireless Range / Over 4 Hours of Music Time on a Single Charge. / Rechargeable – Micro USB Cable Included
  • Easily Connect 2 Bitty Boomers Together and Enjoy a True Wireless Stereo Experience

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
Star Wars Bitty Boomers

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Add a French press to your setup with Bodum’s 8-C...
Holy Stone’s 1080p FPV drone is great for beginne...
Tested: PowerA’s new MOGA XP5-i Plus Apple Arcade...
Android app deals of the day: Ninja Village, Slaughter ...
Greenworks’ 24V cordless 1/4-sheet sander kit inc...
Wemo’s new HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread hits $20 al...
Philips Sonicare 6500 toothbrush with travel charger ca...
Renogy’s 222Wh 5.3-lb. portable power station with 60...
Load more...
Show More Comments