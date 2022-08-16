Adorable Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker now matching Amazon low at $10

Amazon is now offering the Bitty Boomers Star Wars The Mandalorian: Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $9.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 and closer to $20 over the last couple of months, this is about $4 under our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. A notable option to your Star Wars collection, it is also a functioning mini Bluetooth speaker – we were surprised by just how loud it can get without audio distortion – that stands 2-inches tall and looks adorable on the shelf. Features include a 30-foot Bluetooth 5.0 range, 4 hours of playback per charge, and it comes with the micro USB cable you’ll need to juice it back up. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better mini Star Wars speaker for less than today’s lead deal. But classic Disney fans might want to check out the Bitty Boomers Disney: Cinderella Mini Bluetooth Speaker that is now available on for under $8 Prime shipped as well.

Star Wars collectors will also want to browse through some of the LEGO sets from a galaxy far, far away down below as well:

Bitty Boomers Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker features:

Ultra-Portable 2″ Tall Speaker

Bluetooth 5. 0 Technology Wirelessly Connects to all Bluetooth Enabled Devices

30Ft. Wireless Range / Over 4 Hours of Music Time on a Single Charge. / Rechargeable – Micro USB Cable Included

Easily Connect 2 Bitty Boomers Together and Enjoy a True Wireless Stereo Experience

