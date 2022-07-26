Nine new LEGO Star Wars sets confirmed for 2023: First info on Microfighter, helmets, more

Now that the 2022 LEGO lineup is largely solidified for the year in the Star Wars realm, we can actually start looking ahead to what 2023 will bring. And on that front, today 9to5Toys can report on what to expect from the winter wave of next year, including nine different LEGO sets from a galaxy far, far away.

LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets

Ahead of next year, we’re now getting a first report on what to expect from the winter waves of LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets. Split into what will likely be two different waves, there will be nine kits starting at the $10 price point. We’re still too far out to know the names of these creations or how they will stack up, but the pricing has been seemingly confirmed for now.

Unknown dates, presumably January 1

75346: $34.99

75348: $99.99

75352: $99.99

75353: $79.99

January 1:

75344: $9.99

75345: $19.99

75347: $64.99

March 1:

75349: $69.99

75350: $69.99

Even with just kit numbers and price points, there’s still a bit we can gather from the upcoming LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets. Right off the bat, there are two different builds that immediately stick out. Launching in January, the kit at the $9.99 price point will almost certainly be a new LEGO Star Wars Microfighter. The sub-theme has all but dried up over the years, but we’ve been seeing one or two annual releases as of late. This year kicked off with a tiny brick-built Razor Crest, though we can only guess as to what miniature ship the LEGO Group will be assembling next year.

Also from the January 2023 wave, the LEGO Star Wars lineup will be getting yet another battle pack. Since the popular army builders finally returned at the start of 2022 following a hiatus, we’ve been waiting to see if this year’s Snowtrooper Battle Pack was a 1-off or just the start, and today’s news on the upcoming lineup seems to answer that. Set number 75345 will arrive at the $19.99 price point, though we’re still waiting to see what kind of army builders will be able to assemble. A 212th legion would be more than fitting considering we’re getting the AT-TE later this year, but there are any other number of troopers we could see brought into the pack.

Moving onto the March sets, we have two additional sets that will be launching on the first of the month. Clocking in at the $69.99 price point for both kit number 75349 and 75350, each of these will be an addition to the ongoing LEGO Star Wars helmet collection. We’re of course still waiting to see which characters are portrayed in the likeness of the helmet series, though it would be great to finally see some Clone Wars models hit the lineup. This year had the very first deviations from the Original Trilogy-dominated lineup, which you can read all about in our review.

As far as the rest of the sets go, there is plenty up in the air in terms of contents and actual release date. Of the nine creations 9to5Toys can report are on the way, we can only confirm how four of them will stack up. As for those other five, we’ll have to wait and see what the LEGO Group has in store until additional information emerges.

And of course, it’s the seemingly most exciting LEGO kits from the upcoming winter 2023 lineup that remain shrouded in mystery. Nearly all of the most expensive kits from the collection still have yet to be revealed, with two $99.99 sets clocking in as number 75348 and 75352. There’s also the $79.99 75353 set, which of course is still unknown, but with quite a few Star Wars projects in the pipeline through 2023, there are plenty of ships and locales we could see from the LEGO sets.

Will we see price increases land on new 2023 LEGO sets?

Ahead of the August wave launching, there has been a lot of speculation as to what the LEGO Group’s price increases would look like. We’ve been detailing the specific changes as the info has come in, but now we’re left wondering if the prices confirmed above will be altered ahead of launch. There doesn’t seem to be any indication that the price points will be affected by the current pacing, but until there’s an official announcement we could see alterations.

As for what the rest of 2022 holds, the LEGO Star Wars lineup is largely just waiting on the rumored UCS or Master Builder Series set launching this fall. If you’ve been keeping up with the rumors, this fall will be seeing a 6,200-piece UCS Razor Crest launching at the $599.99 price point. This will be the largest kit from a galaxy far, far away of the year and assembles the most detailed version of Mando’s ship yet.

In the meantime, we’ll first be seeing a whole new wave of sets hit shelves at the start of August. So state tune for the latest that LEGO Star Wars has to offer in 2022 and beyond.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

BD-1: $99.99 | releases August 1

Inquisitor Transport Scythe: $99.99 | releases August 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader: $49.99 | releases August 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: $29.99 | releases August 1

Marvel I am Groot: $54.99 | releases August 1

Marvel Nano Gauntlet: $69.99 | releases August 1

The Office: $119.99 | releases October 1

Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls: $149.99 | releases October 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!