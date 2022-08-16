Game Pass gains Midnight Fight Express and early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription just keeps getting better and better. We now have the list of games coming out through the rest of August, and it’s pretty stout. For starters, Midnight Fight Express launches on August 23 as a day one title for Game Pass. Plus, since EA Play is included with all Game Pass tiers, you can also now enjoy Madden NFL ’23 ahead of its official launch, should you subscribe. What else is coming to Game Pass this month? Let’s take a closer look below.

Madden NFL ’23 comes to Game Pass via EA Play

We’ll start with the indirect Game Pass expansion through EA Play with Madden NFL ’23 early access. The king of football games launches officially toward the end of this week, but those with EA Play (or Game Pass) can enjoy the title with a 10-hour early access trial starting, well, yesterday. So, if you’re interested in giving the latest Madden NFL title a go and have EA Play or Game Pass, go ahead and fire it up.

Continuing on to the actual Game Pass expansion, Midnight Fight Express comes to cloud, console, and PC on day one, which is August 23. As a former member of the criminal underworld, you become lured back into “the life” by a mysterious drone that’s claiming they only have until sunrise to stop a criminal enterprise from taking over the city. To prevent this, you’ll engage in a “brutal and hyper-kinetic” brawling ballet using “every environmental tool and street fighting technique” you have access to.

Game Pass is also getting Coffee Talk today, Exapunks, Opus: Echo of Starsongon, Commandos 3 HD Remaster, and even Immortals Fenyx Rising through the end of the month. There are a lot of other titles and updates coming to Game Pass this month, so be sure to check out Microsoft’s detailed release notes page to find out all that’s launching on the service.

9to5Toys’ Take

The fact that Game Pass also includes EA Play continues to make it one of the best values in both PC or console gaming. I love that having Game Pass on either console or PC gives you instant access to EA’s latest titles early through EA Play.

So, if you’ve been holding out on picking up Game Pass, now might be the perfect time to subscribe to the service with all that’s coming to it this month and throughout the rest of the year.

