EA Play was first announced to be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers back in September. But, today the service actually launched, right alongside Xbox Series X and S. Starting today, Xbox gamers can take advantage of EA Play as long as they have an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription. However, PC players will have to wait until December 15 before the service is available. Want to learn more about how to utilize EA Play with Game Pass, and what titles are available on both services? Keep reading to find out more.

EA Play is now included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for consoles

Those who have an Xbox One, One S, One X, Series S, or Series X can now enjoy EA Play titles included with their Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This doesn’t just give you access to a single game, but everything that EA Play has to offer, though Play Pro titles are excluded from this deal.

“We want players to access the games and in-game benefits they want, in the easiest way possible. This partnership with Xbox makes an impressive library of great Xbox and EA content more readily accessible. Our goal is to give players more choice to get more of what they love, and this is a way to do that.“ Autumn Brown Sr. Director, Content Strategy and Partnerships, Electronic Arts

PC gamers will have to wait a month before they can enjoy this perk

While console players can start taking advantage of EA Play today, those on Windows PC will have to wait until December 15 before they can dive into Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order or other EA titles. Once December 15 rolls around, those who have Xbox Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate will be able to browse, download, and enjoy titles from EA Play through the EA Desktop app that’s currently in beta.

Take your favorite EA games on-the-go with Xbox Cloud Gaming

Originally called xCloud, Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming is also including select EA titles to enjoy on your Android device when you’re away from home. While EA Play has a plethora of games to choose from, Cloud Gaming will be limited to the following titles:

Xbox Cloud Gaming EA titles:

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Madden NFL 20

Mass Effect: Adnromeda

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

The Sims 4

Unravel 2

This list will continue to grow, but is fairly limited at this point in time. It’s kinda awesome that Sims 4 is finally available, however, as that’s a game I’ve wanted to be able to play on-the-go for quite some time.

New games coming to Game Pass Ultimate on PC, Console, and Android

If you’re wanting to know what else is coming to PC, Console, and Android via Game Pass Ultimate outside of EA Play, we’ve got you covered. The list is as follows:

Games available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Gears Tactics (Android & Console)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Android & Console)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (Android & Console)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Console & PC)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Console & PC) – November 12

Gonner2 (Android) – November 12

Streets of Rogue (PC) – November 12

Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition (Android, Console, & PC) – November 17

Halo Master Chief Collection: Halo 4 (PC) – November 17

River City Girls (Android, Console, & PC) – November 19

Star Renegades (Android & Console) – November 19

Game Pass Ultimate now includes a 30-day trial of Disney+

Something else Microsoft announced yesterday was that Game Pass Ultimate has a new Ultimate Perk: a 30-day trial of Disney+. This is valid for new Disney+ subscribers only, so if you already have an account, you won’t be able to take advantage of this. Want to learn more about Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Our previous coverage lays it all out for you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!