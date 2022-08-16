Moto G Stylus 5G is now even more affordable with $100 discount down to $200 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the latest unlocked Moto G Stylus 2022 128GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is delivering one of the first overall price cuts to date. This is $100 off the usual price and matches the all-time low set just once before back in June. Having recently launched back at the beginning of February, the latest edition of Moto G Stylus arrives with a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a holepunch camera up at the top with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC to power the device. The biggest selling point is right in the name, as the smartphone packs a pop-out stylus that can be used for hand writing notes, crafting digital art, or just for more precise input. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Motorola’s in-house case then is a must-have for leveraging some of your savings towards keeping your new handset protected. Available in several colorways, each one is designed for the 5G handset above and features a minimal design that’s comprised of a durable TPU material. On top of the raised lip around the screen and rear camera module, there’s also 6-foot drop protection and a soft touch finish at $17.

While you’ll find all of the week’s other best hardware deals in our Android guide, including all-time lows on flagships from Samsung and Sony, it’s the Google smartphones that are taking the spotlight. We’re currently tracking a pair of markdowns on the recent Pixel 6/Pro devices, delivering either the lowest or second-best prices to date in the process. Starting off with the Pixel 6 down at $499 from its usual $599 price tag, there’s even deeper discounts on the Pixel 6 Pro at $250 off.

Moto G Stylus 2022 features:

Built-in stylus. Sketch freely, add handwritten notes to photos, and edit images with precision using a push-pen stylus. Up to 2-day battery life. Get creative, play games, or binge watch your favorite series without worry thanks to a 5000 mAh battery. Versatile 50 MP camera system. Capture everything from breathtaking ultra-wide images to extreme close-ups. 6.8″ Max Vision FHD+ display. Bring movies, videos, and games to life, and view your notes and sketches in Full HD+ detail.

