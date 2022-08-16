Moto G Stylus 5G is now even more affordable with $100 discount down to $200 Amazon low

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAndroidMotorola
Reg. $300 $200

Amazon is now offering the latest unlocked Moto G Stylus 2022 128GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer is delivering one of the first overall price cuts to date. This is $100 off the usual price and matches the all-time low set just once before back in June. Having recently launched back at the beginning of February, the latest edition of Moto G Stylus arrives with a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a holepunch camera up at the top with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC to power the device. The biggest selling point is right in the name, as the smartphone packs a pop-out stylus that can be used for hand writing notes, crafting digital art, or just for more precise input. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Motorola’s in-house case then is a must-have for leveraging some of your savings towards keeping your new handset protected. Available in several colorways, each one is designed for the 5G handset above and features a minimal design that’s comprised of a durable TPU material. On top of the raised lip around the screen and rear camera module, there’s also 6-foot drop protection and a soft touch finish at $17.

While you’ll find all of the week’s other best hardware deals in our Android guide, including all-time lows on flagships from Samsung and Sony, it’s the Google smartphones that are taking the spotlight. We’re currently tracking a pair of markdowns on the recent Pixel 6/Pro devices, delivering either the lowest or second-best prices to date in the process. Starting off with the Pixel 6 down at $499 from its usual $599 price tag, there’s even deeper discounts on the Pixel 6 Pro at $250 off.

Moto G Stylus 2022 features:

Built-in stylus. Sketch freely, add handwritten notes to photos, and edit images with precision using a push-pen stylus. Up to 2-day battery life. Get creative, play games, or binge watch your favorite series without worry thanks to a 5000 mAh battery. Versatile 50 MP camera system. Capture everything from breathtaking ultra-wide images to extreme close-ups. 6.8″ Max Vision FHD+ display. Bring movies, videos, and games to life, and view your notes and sketches in Full HD+ detail.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Motorola

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Review: Twelve South launches new Curve Flex MacBook st...
Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off closeo...
Amazon launches end of summer Echo sale with Alexa spea...
Instant Pot Dual Plus brews K-cups, Nespresso pods, and...
Amazon’s official refurb Smart Plug comes with ne...
Cuisinart’s sleek black 4-slice touchscreen toast...
Crucial’s aluminum 1TB X8 delivers 1,050MB/s of p...
Bring iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe dashboard car mo...
Load more...
Show More Comments