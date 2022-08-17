Samsung’s 2022 model USB-C 128GB flash drive just hit the Amazon all-time low at $18

Amazon is now offering Samsung 2022 model USB-C 128GB Flash Drive for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this model currently fetches $55 directly from Samsung, it has more typically sold for $23 on Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Supported by Samsung NAND flash memory, this keychain-ready EDC storage device features USB-C connectivity and up to 400MB/s transfer rates. Everything is housed inside of a water-, shock-, magnet-, temperature-, and X-ray-proof housing that ships with an extended 5-year warranty as well. Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to the big brand names here, something like this Vansuny 128GB Type C Flash Drive might do the trick instead. It delivers a similar setup with the traditional USB-A jack on the opposite end for even less at just over $14 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Prefer to go with a more substantial portable solid-state drive instead? We have a series of notable deals to browse through on that side of things below:

Samsung 2022 model USB-C Flash Drive features:

USB-C STORAGE ON THE GO: This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact

PERFORMANCE WITH SPEED*: No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0

MODERN MEETS ICONIC: The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease

