Samsung’s 2022 model USB-C 128GB flash drive just hit the Amazon all-time low at $18

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
New low $18

Amazon is now offering Samsung 2022 model USB-C 128GB Flash Drive for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this model currently fetches $55 directly from Samsung, it has more typically sold for $23 on Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Supported by Samsung NAND flash memory, this keychain-ready EDC storage device features USB-C connectivity and up to 400MB/s transfer rates. Everything is housed inside of a water-, shock-, magnet-, temperature-, and X-ray-proof housing that ships with an extended 5-year warranty as well. Head below for more details. 

If you’re not partial to the big brand names here, something like this Vansuny 128GB Type C Flash Drive might do the trick instead. It delivers a similar setup with the traditional USB-A jack on the opposite end for even less at just over $14 Prime shipped on Amazon. 

Prefer to go with a more substantial portable solid-state drive instead? We have a series of notable deals to browse through on that side of things below:

Samsung 2022 model USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • USB-C STORAGE ON THE GO: This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact
  • PERFORMANCE WITH SPEED*: No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0
  • MODERN MEETS ICONIC: The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

M1 Mac mini returns to all-time low with first discount...
Pad & Quill’s new US ballistic fabric Apple ...
Learn the Dwarf or Elf language from Lord of the Rings ...
Official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller down at $60 Pri...
MSI’s OPTIX 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Curved Gaming Mon...
These popular 5-packs of resistance bands are starting ...
Hisense 120Hz ULED 65-inch Android 4K Smart TV with HDM...
Start your gaming rig with ASUS’ TUF RX 6500 XT G...
Load more...
Show More Comments