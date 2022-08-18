Casely’s back to school event has wild iPhone 13 cases and MagSafe power banks at 30% off

Casely, for those unfamiliar, is the maker of a wide range of iPhone 13 cases, AirPods covers, and MagSafe gear, much of which is adorned in wild designs and patterns. The brand just launched its annual sitewide back to school sale with price drops available across just about everything it offers yielding some of the best price drops of the year outside of the limited holiday events we tracked earlier in 2022. Free shipping is available on items and orders over $50 before the discount code below is applied.

Casely back to school sale

You will find a wide range of the brand’s crazy iPhone 13 (and older generation) cases as well as the AirPods covers here at 25% off using code BTS at checkout. However, if you apply our exclusive 9to5mac30 code instead, your totals will drop a solid 30% (the codes cannot be stacked here).

One standout is the MagSafe PowerPod we went hands-on with back in April. Regularly $60, it will drop to $42 shipped in the cart using the code above for one of the lowest prices of the year at 30% off. It delivers a MagSafe power bank to your EDC with a built-in 5,000mAh battery as well as a Qi charging pad for AirPods and the like with a USB-C port for everything else. Get a closer look at what it is capable of as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

You can browse through a curated selection of gear in the Casely back to school sale right here. But just about everything on the site is eligible for the promotion codes above, including the new Crayola collection we featured recently.

Elsewhere in smartphone accessory deals, check out this deal on OMOTON’s metal C2 iPhone stand, everything you’ll find in our smartphone accessories roundup, and this week’s Anker sales ranging from MacBook hubs to phone chargers, and more.

Power Pod MagSafe Wireless Charger features:

The Black Power Pod MagSafe Wireless Charger is a zap of lightning! This wireless iPhone charger is versatile and pairs well with a Little Black Dress so that you can stay charged on a fun night out. It looks just as good in the boardroom! Slip it into a briefcase or suit pocket, and no one will be the wiser. The Black Power Pod MagSafe Wireless Charger with a lightning bolt design comes with a rock-solid shell. It will keep your Power Pod free from cracks and scratches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!