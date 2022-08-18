Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe CryoBoost Air Vent Mount $34, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Air Vent Car Phone Mount with CryoBoost Cooling for $34.09 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code Z93OT9YP at checkout. Down from $46, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked on this new release. With the ability to power your iPhone 12/13 with 7.5W Qi charging, this dashboard phone mount also has tech to keep your device cool even in direct sun. That’s thanks to the CryoBoost fan and heat-dissipating tech built into this charger to ensure that your phone doesn’t overheat. Plus, MagSafe tech magnetically upholds your device without having to deal with clamps and the like. Check out our hands-on review to take a closer look at what the HaloLock CryoBoost car charger has to offer.

phone-cooling fan and heat-dissipating tech combine to keep your phone cool and charging speeds at their maximum. Charges faster while navigating than any other magnetic wireless charger; requires 18W+ power adapter for fast charging, not included. Magnets automatically align your phone and the charger to give you faster and easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience; only compatible with iPhone 13/12 series phones Powerful magnets with 1,400 g of holding force keep your phone securely in place even when driving on bumpy roads; combine with a HaloLock case for an even stronger magnetic hold. Full ring of magnets and adjustable ball joint give you access to a wide-range of angles and orientations to ensure you always have the most comfortable view

