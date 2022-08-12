New official Casely Crayola iPhone and AirPod case designs from $17.50 with exclusive 30% off

Today we are taking a look at the brand new Casely Crayola iPhone case collection alongside the new AirPods covers. We have featured the brand around here a number of times because of the wild designs and patterns, and today it’s time for its latest crossover collaboration with Crayola. Featuring covers for all of Apple’s earbuds as well as iPhone 13 series devices and previous-generation devices going all the way back to Series 6, if you’re not planning on upgrading to iPhone 14 next month, it might be worth taking a closer look at the vibrant new Casely Crayola iPhone case collection below alongside our exclusive discount code.

New Casely Crayola designs at 30% off

The new Casely Crayola designs are available on both its classic and MagSafe-ready cases, now starting at $35. (Just make sure to score the discount code below.) There are a number of designs available – ranging from the Crayola Paint Case to the Doodle Bug to Scribble Me That and more – for folks looking for an iPhone sheath that really stands out. You can expect what the brand refers to as 360-degree protection, a 1mm raised lip to keep your screen off the tabletop, and wireless charging compatibility, but it’s really about the designs when it comes to Casely.

The Crayola Collection by Casely celebrates creativity and imagination, which is highlighted by the Outside the Lines | Crayola Marker case. This special edition doodled flower design will add a splash of color into your life and help your phone stand out from the rest.

The same goes for the AirPods cases where you’ll also find a design that matches the classic Crayola crayon box look for AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 for $25. They are wireless charging compatible with full Lightning cable access when needed and include the clip ring attachment.

The feeling of cracking into a new box of Crayola utensils is reignited with the Keep It Classic AirPods Case that’s inspired by the brand’s iconic product packaging. Pair your AirPods case with other tech accessories from The Crayola Collection by Casely. The sturdy case keeps your AirPods safe from scratches, drops and debris. With a built-in opening for charging, you never have to take off your limited edition cover. Available for AirPods 1, 2, 3 and Pro. However you listen, Casely has you covered.

But this is 9to5Toys after all, so we won’t be paying full price around here. Be sure to use code 9to5Mac30 at checkout to knock your total down by 30% at checkout. That will drop the base model Crayola iPhone 13 cases down to $24.50 and the AirPods cases to $17.50.

Be sure to check out the brand’s Pride collection and the vegan leather AirTag keychains we featured previously as well as our hands-on reviews of the MagSafe PowerPods and some of the previous-generation iPhone cases for a closer look at what to expect here.

