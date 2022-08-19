SanDisk’s 4TB Extreme Portable SSD is usually over $450, but you can land one for $390 today

After seeing a notable limited-time offer on the 1TB variant yesterday, Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive at $389.99 shipped as a Lightning deal. This means the discounted rate will only be live for another 11 hours or until stock runs out. Typically closer to $450 or more at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked with at least $60 in savings to be had. This model is the largest capacity SanDisk Extreme with the same 1050MB/s transfer rate that landed it in our recent best portable SSDs feature piece. Still among the best models on the market, it features a slightly less rugged build than the PRO model that currently fetches $540 (hands-on review right here), but you’ll still find 2-meter drop protection as well as an IP55 water and dust resistance. Head below for more details.

While there is no 4TB option, Samsung’s new T7 model portable SSD is notable alternative that won’t cost nearly as much. It comes in with similar specs (even better drop protection) and currently starts at $98 for the 1TB capacity and $220 on the 2TB. You can get a closer look at this deal right here and be sure to hit up our hands-on review for more details.

Don’t forget to swing by the aforementioned feature on the best portable SSDs out there for some more affordable options and our picks in the best bang for your buck category as well.

But if your SSD setup is already in order, PNY’s 128GB Premier-X V30 microSD card might be worth a look while it is at the Amazon all-time low. Now marked down to $13 Prime shipped, this one provides an affordable and ultra-compact storage solution for Android smartphones, Nintendo Switch, casual drone setups, and much more. Yesterday’s coverage and the discounted price is waiting for you right here.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance(3) mean this tough drive can take a beating. [(3)Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.]

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty (1) and a durable silicon shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior.

