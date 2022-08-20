Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones return to all-time low at $228 (Reg. $348)

Adorama is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $228 shipped. Normally fetching $348, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low at $120 off while beating our previous mention by $52. This is back at the Prime Day price and only one of the first times we’ve seen it this low period.

While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great alternative to the flagship Sony cans above would be Anker’s recent Soundcore Life Q30 headphones. These arrive at under $72 on Amazon and deliver hybrid active noise cancellation that should do a solid job at blocking out ambient audio even if it isn’t quite as notable as what Sony brings to the table. There’s also 40-hour playback as well as custom EQ settings via the companion app.

Though for the latest in over-ear models, last night saw Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones hit the scene. Arriving with all of the expected ANC that is actually an improvement from previous iterations, 60-hour battery life takes the spotlight as one of the most impressive features. Those upgrades do come at the loss of the usual retro stylings, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

