Today’s best game deals: Among Us on Nintendo Switch now just $3.50, plus more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. GameStop is now offering Among Us in digital form on Nintendo Switch for just $3.50. Regularly $5, this is about as low as we ever see the hit online party game drop to on the eShop and elsewhere. If you’re yet to give this one a try, now’s your chance to own it for about the price of large latte. “Play with 4-15 players online or via local Wi-Fi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!” The game launched on PS4 and PS5 mid last year, but it will still run you $5 on PSN right now. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Pokémon livestream: Gen 9 Paldea region, more
*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy eShop$10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox and Steam
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $20
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored and Prey Collection $14 (Reg. $25)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM 3 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 2 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (1993) Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Quakecon Xbox sale up to 80% off
- Ubisoft/Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Add-on Sale up to 50% off
- Capcom eShop sale from $5
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Miitopia $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!