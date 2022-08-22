Today’s best game deals: Among Us on Nintendo Switch now just $3.50, plus more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $5 $3.50

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. GameStop is now offering Among Us in digital form on Nintendo Switch for just $3.50. Regularly $5, this is about as low as we ever see the hit online party game drop to on the eShop and elsewhere. If you’re yet to give this one a try, now’s your chance to own it for about the price of large latte. “Play with 4-15 players online or via local Wi-Fi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!” The game launched on PS4 and PS5 mid last year, but it will still run you $5 on PSN right now. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Pokémon livestream: Gen 9 Paldea region, more

*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now

Pre-orders:

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NordicTrack’s connected S22i Studio Cycle with 22...
J.Crew Denim Flash Sale offers denim for $75 + extra 15...
Raptic’s metal 3-digit combo lock AirTag case dro...
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series DVD and 4K box set...
Victorinox Swiss Army Explorer multi-tool with lifetime...
9to5Toys Daily: August 22, 2022 – Save on iPad mini 6...
Sun Joe pressure washers are up to 40% off for today on...
CASETiFY’s latest iPhone case collection taps Chu...
Load more...
Show More Comments