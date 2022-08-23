CORSAIR K57 gaming keyboard with Slipstream wireless and Bluetooth now $68 (Reg. $92)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $67.99 shipped. Down from $92, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since launch when it hit $50 back in 2020 and is the second-lowest all-time discount that we’ve tracked. This keyboard features CORSAIR’s Slipstream wireless technology which delivers “hyper-fast sub-1ms” latency. There’s also Bluetooth or USB wired options for using it if either of those work better for your setup. On top of that there’s dynamic per-key RGB lighting and six programmable macro keys. Plus, you’ll get a detachable soft rubber palm rest as well as dedicated volume and media controls. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a solid keyboard? Consider instead picking up the CORSAIR MM350 PRO Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad on Amazon for $40. It features an expansive design that’s large enough to hold your a keyboard and mouse at the same time, while also being water-resistant and padded for a premium experience all around.

Don’t forget that you can swing by our PC gaming guide to check out other great ways to upgrade your desk. For starters, there’s the GIGABYTE 32-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor at a low of $230. Then, there’s Logitech’s Blue Yeti all-white USB microphone for $78. After checking that out, be sure to give the StreamCam from Logitech a look for 1080p60 recording when playing your favorite titles since it’s on sale for a low of $102 today.

CORSAIR K57 Wireless Gaming Keyboard features:

Light up your wireless gaming with the K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard, featuring sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and brilliant per-key RGB backlighting from CAPELLIX LEDs.K57 RGB Wireless Gaming KeyboardVivid RGB Lighting, Wireless FreedomLight it upLight it up anywhere with CAPELLIX LEDs, shining brighter and consuming far less power than conventional RGB LEDs – enabling wireless play with full RGB lighting for up to 35 hours (and up to 175 hours without lighting).

