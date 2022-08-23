Sony officially unveils its first-ever pro PlayStation controller with the new DualSense Edge

Much like previous rumors suggested, Sony has now officially unveiled the DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5 – the first-ever pro-grade ultra-customizable controller developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Years of anticipation from PlayStation gamers alongside Microsoft’s competitor Elite series models have finally fueled the folks at Sony to develop and deliver what is essentially the very first official PlayStation pro controller. Head below for more details on the DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5.

New DualSense Edge wireless controller

As the name suggests, the new DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5 is “designed to give you an edge in gameplay” with custom control mapping tailored to your personal gameplay style and needs. The new PlayStation pro controller features a number of hardware and software-based enhancements and customizations including:

Ultra-customizable controls: You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours by remapping or deactivating specific button inputs and fine-tuning your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones (the distance your analog stick moves before it’s recognized in a game). In addition, each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. For example, you can manually reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs in competitive FPS games or reduce the dead zone for precise throttle control in racing games.

It also has the ability to save multiple control profiles. Sony says “you can save them to unique profiles and swap between them on the fly. With the DualSense Edge wireless controller, you’ll always have your preferred controls for your games ready to go, whether you’re facing Norse gods and monsters in God of War Ragnarök, or rival players in an online battle royale.”

You’ll also find an on-controller user interface alongside a dedicated function button:

The dedicated Fn button allows you to easily adjust your setup while staying focused on the in-game action – quickly swap between your pre-set control profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu to set up and test new control iterations while in game.

And much like Microsoft’s Elite series pro controllers, the DualSense Edge wireless controller supports changeable stick caps and back buttons:

Three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) help you stay comfortable in game while maintaining grip and stability. The two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever) can be configured to be any other button input, putting more essential controls at your fingertips.

It also ships with a USB Type-C braided cable, replaceable stick modules that will be sold separately, and similar haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, motion controls, and more found on the standard edition DualSense controller.

Sony says it “can’t wait to see how the PS5 community unlocks the full potential of the controller’s customization options” and that it will share more details, alongside the launch timing, in the “months ahead.”

