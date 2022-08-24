ECOVACS’s regularly $699 Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vac/mop with 30-day auto disposal now $420

The official ECOVACS Amazon storefront is now offering its Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner system with the self empty station for $419.99 shipped. Today’s Lightning deal will only be live for another 5 hours or until stock runs out. Regularly $699, this is nearly $280 off the going rate, within $20 of our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. As you might know from our hands-on impressions, this model delivers laser-based 3D LiDAR navigation alongside obstacle avoidance, smartphone-based customizations, and it will also mop the floor as well as taking care of vacuuming tasks. The 30-day auto-empty base is a nice touch that also brings a truly autonomous experience to your cleaning routine. Head over to our review and down below for more details.

While you’ll also find some of its auto-empty models with deep price drops right now, there are some of Roborock’s more affordable solutions starting from $330 shipped as part of its 8th anniversary sale as well. Both ECOVACS and Roborock landed in our recent feature piece highlighting some of the best alternatives to the now Amazon-owned iRobot models, so it’s hard to go wrong here.

Another band featured there is Anker and its RoboVac lineup. Delivering a ton of value and a wide range of models to suit specific needs, its latest just surfaced. The new RoboVac L35 Hybrid with optional dirt disposal unit just launched with laser-guided navigation and, arguably even more notable, a solid $100 discount. Get a closer look and a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage.

ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ features:

30-Day HANDS-FREE CLEANING WITH SELF-EMPTY STATION. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ automatically self-empties its dustbin after cleaning. The station’s disposable dust bag holds up to months of dirt and debris. (1 Spare Dust Bag Included).

VACUUMING AND OZMO MOPPING IN ONE-GO. Plus, automatically avoids carpets when mopping hard floors and doubles the suction power when vacuuming carpets.

CLEAN MORE EFFECTIVELY WITH SUPERIOR 2600Pa SUCTION that draws out dirt and dust from wherever it’s hidden in your hard floors and carpets, while optimizing energy and maintaining low noise levels.

HASSLE-FREE CLEANING WITH TRUEDETECT, a laser-based 3D technology that lets N8 Pro+ detect and avoid objects such as cables, slippers and pet mess to reduce the risk of getting stuck.

