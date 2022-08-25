Android app deals of the day: Limbo, Battle Chasers, Legacy 2 and 3, more

Justin Kahn -
AndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Our software discounts are joined by notable deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 as well as its Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View and Flip Covers, but for now we are focused on the Google Play price drops. Our collection is headlined by titles like Limbo, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Legacy 2 and 3, Alpha Launcher Prime, and YoWindow Weather. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 at up to $160 off alongside ongoing price drops on Google’s all-new Pixel 6a. Just make sure you also scope out Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View and Flip Covers while they are 25% off before you dive into deals on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Limbo:

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Thermaltake’s RTX 3060 Ti desktop comes in an ope...
Super73 R electric motorbike with 75-mile range at low ...
Review: Anker launches new Soundcore Space ANC Q45 head...
Amazon’s latest watch sale has Tissot, Timex, Cit...
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View and Flip Cove...
Official Disney toys, apparel, and plushies now 40% off...
CORSAIR XENEON FLEX is a flexible 240Hz OLED gaming mon...
ESR back to school sale takes 20% off MagSafe chargers,...
Load more...
Show More Comments