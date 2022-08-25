Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Hidden Folks, Tiny Dentist, FiLMiC Pro, and more

Thursday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now live and waiting for you down below. Before you browse through all of those, check out this morning’s Apple hardware offers including Series 7 wearables that are now up to $150 off at Amazon as well as ongoing price drops on iPad mini 6 and everything else in our Apple deal hub. This morning’s collection of app discounts is headlined by titles like Hidden Folks, Tiny Dentist for the kids, FiLMiC Pro, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Earth 3D, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FiLMiC Pro－Video Camera: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: TrackIt: Locate Lost Devices: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Politaire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sitala: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Construction Simulator PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DashTabs: Firebase, AdMob: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: A Noble Circle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cecconoid: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Unit 404: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iBouquiniste: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $15 (Reg. $30)

More on Hidden Folks:

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area. 3 color modes: normal, sepia, and night mode…2000+ mouth-originated sound effects.

