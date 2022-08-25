Amazon begins clearing out Apple Watch Series 7 from $290 (Save up to $150)

Amazon is now beginning to clear out Apple Watch Series 7 models ahead of next month’s keynote event. Leading the way we have the 45mm GPS Blue Alumium offering at $319.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. That’s down from the usual $429 price tag and marking a new Amazon all-time low at $109 off. This is also $9 under our previous mention, too. The more affordable 41mm styles are also on sale courtesy of Amazon and starting at $289.99 with the price also dropping at checkout. Still delivering Apple’s latest fitness experience, Apple Watch Series 7 comes centered around a larger and brighter screen than previous generations. If the all-day battery life wasn’t enough, the new fast charging mode ensures you can wear the tracker overnight for monitoring sleep alongside all of the other workout stats like heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen levels. Head below for more.

Also included in the sale, Amazon is marking down cellular models and higher-end stainless steel styles, as well. Combining the two specs, the 45mm GPS + Cellular Graphite Apple Watch Series 7 is now down to the all-time low of $599. You’d more regularly pay $749, with today’s price cut delivering $150 savings and the best price yet. You’re getting all of the same features noted above, just with an untethered design that can be used without your iPhone being around as well as the even more luxurious stainless steel finish.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

