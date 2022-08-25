Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus $45, Cuphead + new DLC $21, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller Nationwide Distributors is now offering Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Currently sold out at Walmart and selling for $52 at Amazon, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest new price we have tracked post release. Alongside our review of the TCG Pokémon Lost Origin experience and CASETiFY’s latest Pokémon collection, we also had a chance to go hands-on with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It takes players to a mostly open-world take on the Hisui region – “the Sinnoh of old” – to build out the its very first Pokédex and learn about the Mythical Pokémon Arceus. Once you have secured your copy, be sure to dive into our coverage of the Gen 9 titles, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course eShop $21 (Reg. $27)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- 2K publisher sale eShop from $7.50
- Republique: Anniversary Edition eShop $1 (Reg. $15)
- Nintendo Switch Sports with Leg Strap $41 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack bundle eShop $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation
- Plus Xbox Mega Man sale
- Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Xbox $20 (Reg. $30)
- Hades Xbox from $8 (Reg. $25)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox and Steam
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Games Under $20
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ubisoft/Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Add-on Sale up to 50% off
- Capcom eShop sale from $5
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Miitopia $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
