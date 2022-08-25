Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus $45, Cuphead + new DLC $21, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller Nationwide Distributors is now offering Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Currently sold out at Walmart and selling for $52 at Amazon, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest new price we have tracked post release. Alongside our review of the TCG Pokémon Lost Origin experience and CASETiFY’s latest Pokémon collection, we also had a chance to go hands-on with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It takes players to a mostly open-world take on the Hisui region – “the Sinnoh of old” – to build out the its very first Pokédex and learn about the Mythical Pokémon Arceus. Once you have secured your copy, be sure to dive into our coverage of the Gen 9 titles, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Sony confirms an early 2023 release for PlayStation VR2

***Xbox Series S has never been more affordable at up to $80 off

Pre-orders:

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!