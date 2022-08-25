Add the official Neon Pink/Green Nintendo Joy-Con controllers to your setup at $60 (Reg. $80)

After seeing limited offers on some of the other colorways recently, Adorama is now offering the Nintendo Joy-Con Controller in Neon Pink and Green for $59.99 shipped. Pricing automatically appears in the cart. Regularly $80 new on Amazon where the renewed listing is sitting at $75, deals on Joy-Con are typically hard to come by (outside of the recent daily deals at Adorama) and even more so on the Neon Pink and Green set. Great for adding a pair of extra controllers to your party game Switch setup, they can also come in handy if you’re looking to snap a spare set around your Switch when away from home. They ship with a pair of Nintendo’s straps, which can be especially handy when using them has motion-based controllers, as well as HD rumble-advanced vibration features and roughly 20-hours of battery life per charge. More details below.
While you’re clearly paying a bit of premium for the unique Nintendo Joy-Con, albeit less so with today’s deal, there are more affordable options out there for scoring an extra gamepad or two. For example, you can scoop up a pair of PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $20 less than today’s discounted listing above.
Alongside this morning price drop on Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch, we are also still tracking a notable deal on PDP’s Mario Pull-N-Go Switch Bag. Standing apart from many of the basic options out there, this one delivers a sort of larger lunchbox-style carrier as well as a smaller slim case inside you can pull out when you don’t need all of the extras. Now sitting at an Amazon all-time low, dive into our deal coverage while it’s still down at $30.
Nintendo Joy-Con features:
- 2 Joy Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as 1 game controller when attached to the Joy Con grip
- Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule In this stunning Open Air Adventure. Number of Players: 1 player
- Each Joy Con has a full set of buttons and can act as a standalone controller, and each includes an accelerometer and gyro sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!