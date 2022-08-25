Nintendo’s limited-edition Splatoon 3 Switch OLED now available ahead of Splatfest weekend

After first being revealed back in July, you can finally buy Nintendo’s new limited-edition Splatoon 3 Switch OLED. This special console is now available for purchase via several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, and retails for $359.99 shipped in either case. While this bundle doesn’t include the game itself, this is your chance to score an entirely unique and inked out Nintendo Switch OLED complete with plenty of Inkling iconography. It’s likely to sell out, so be sure to score one while you can. But if you’re not sold just yet, we break down exactly what to expect from the console below, as well as all the info on diving into this week’s first Splatoon 3 Splatfest event.

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 now available!

Nintendo’s new Switch OLED is much like we’ve come to expect from previous limited-edition consoles. It’s the same hybrid gaming machine that we’ve come to know and love, just with a new coat of paint. In this case, there are two neon Joy-Con controllers decked out in little Inkling glyphs that come in blue and green designs. That pairs with a companion dock that’s just as themed, but still bears the white colorway as the standard edition.

While you can get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review, the new OLED Switch lives up to its name with an improved screen that makes for more immersive handheld gaming, as well as upgraded speakers, too. There’s still the same hybrid action thanks to a refresh docking station that lets you play all of Nintendo’s most recent games on the big screen, too. All of that transfers over to the Splatoon 3 model specifically, too, Just with a funky new design.

While Splatoon 3 doesn’t official launch on Nintendo Switch until next month on September 9, today’s limited-edition console release arrives just before the first early access weekend for the game. Throughout this Saturday, August 27, Squid Kids and Octolings alike can dive into the very first Splatfest for the upcoming game.

For those who aren’t familar, Splatfests are something of a staple in the Splatoon franchise, pitting teams against each other in order to see which cause wins. For the first one, players will be able to side with one of the game’s three idols, Shiver, Frye, and Big Man, who are part of a group called Deep Cut. In this legendary showdown, you’ll have to decide whether you’re looking to rep team Rock, Paper, or Scissors.

The Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo will go live this weekend at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, August 27 and run for twelve hours through 9:00 p.m. PT. You can learn all about this playtest here, but don’t forget to score yourself a copy of the actual game that launches on September 9.

If you already have a switch and can’t bring yourself to shell out another $360 on the limited-edition console, there are some more affordable ways to deck out your existing model with some Splatoon 3 action. HORI, one of our favorite accessory makers here at 9to5Toys, released a series of accessories for all Switch models, not just the OLED one, that brings some of the iconic neon imagery to your handheld.

Detailed in our launch coverage earlier this summer, these HORI accessories won’t be launching until after Splatoon 3 arrives, but you can lock-in your purchase ahead of time to be ready.

Premium Vault Case: $24.99 | Launches September 30

| Launches September 30 Adventure Pack Travel bag: $29.99 | Launches October 7

