HORI’s Splatoon 3 Switch sling pack and Vault Case with Amazon pre-order guarantee now live

The HORI Splatoon 3 gear is now up for pre-order ahead of Nintendo’s squid shooter splashing down in early September. Much like HORI’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch accessories, the new Splatoon 3 gear delivers some officially licensed carriers inked out in themed iconography to celebrate the upcoming release. After Nintendo’s 30-minute presentation on the upcoming title yesterday, now’s a perfect time to take a closer look at the latest HORI Splatoon 3 Switch accessories. Head below for all of the details.

New official HORI Splatoon 3 gear

Nintendo unveiled the September 9, 2022, Splatoon 3 release date back in late April before detailing the upcoming special-edition Nintendo Switch OLED console, matching Pro controller, and carrier case. While pre-orders on the upcoming release are now live with some notable bonuses available at select retailers (details on those right here), it is now time for a closer look at the latest officially licensed releases from HORI.

Premium Vault Case

First up we have the new HORI Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Premium Vault Case. HORI makes some of the better third-party Switch accessories out there and has taken the inky treatment to its popular Vault Case. Compatible with all Switch models, including the OLED and Lite variants, the Vault case delivers a protective hardshell with glossy full-color Splatoon 3-themed artwork and colors inside and out. Alongside enough space for your console and some smaller accessories, it also features a built-in 10-game card pouch alongside the blue, yellow, and black paint job here. The Squid zipper tags are a nice touch as well.

The HORI Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Premium Vault Case is now available for pre-order at $24.99 with a September 30 release date.

HORI Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack

Next up is the HORI Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack. This sling pack delivers a crossbody carrying setup for, once again, all Switch console models. The slender sling features just enough space to neatly stow your console alongside even more accessories – dock, charger, and more – than the Vault Case. It also features a similar officially licensed design as well as a padded shoulder strap

The HORI Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack is now available for pre-order at Amazon for $29.99, but it appears the shipping is a bit later, falling to mid-October.

One thing to keep in mind with these pre-order listings is that they are covered by the “Amazon Pre-order Guarantee.” That, as usual, means you will be charged the lowest price they fall to between now and the release date no matter what they are listed at right now, ensuring you secure one at the best listing ahead of the shipping date.

If you missed it, be sure to swing by our coverage of yesterday’s Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct presentation for half an hour of new updates on the upcoming release. The new weapons and stages were detailed alongside the upcoming amiibo collection as well the FREE demo that will go live at the end of the month.

