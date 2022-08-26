Anker PowerLine III Flow USB-C Lightning cable hits $20 in weekend accessory sale from $10

After seeing Anker put its all-new GaNPrime chargers up for sale earlier in the week, the brand is returning to markdown a new assortment of iPhone and Android accessories for the weekend. Courtesy of Amazon, everything this time ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite amongst this latest selection of discounts has the popular Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable marked down to $19.99 for the 6-foot model. Normally fetching $27, this one is now sitting at a new all-time low of 26% off while beating previous discounts by $1. Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times. Head below for more from $10.

Anker iPhone and Android accessories:

Back on Monday, this week saw the latest from Anker hit the scene with an all-new MagSafe power bank. Arriving just before next month’s iPhone 14 release, this new offering packs 5,000mAh into an even more compact and slim design than previous releases. Though the very first discounts on Anker’s GaNPrime chargers are worth a look, too.

Anker Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable features:

You’ve never felt a cable like this before. The silicone finish feels remarkably soft between your fingers as you plug PowerLine III Flow into your device. Our softest cable ever is also one of our strongest. PowerLine III Flow has a 25,000-bend lifespan, more than enough to handle the stresses and strain of charging on the go.

