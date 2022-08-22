Anker’s GaNPrime chargers see first discounts: 140W power bank $120, more from $52

Anker is now kicking off the work week by launching a new sale today and marking down its just-released GaNPrime offerings for the very first time. Courtesy of Amazon and its official online storefront, you can save on an assortment of all-new chargers with free shipping across the board, though the brand’s most capable offering is our headliner this time around. Clocking in at $119.99, the new Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank is now on sale for the first time. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s 20% discount marking a new all-time low. Having just hit the scene earlier in the month, Anker’s new portable battery is its most capable yet with a 140W USB-C PD output. That lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info and then shop other Anker GaNPrime chargers below.

Another highlight from the GaNPrime lineup that we just took a hands-on look at is the Anker PowerCore 65W. This portable charger normally sells for $100, and is now down to $79.99 for the first time with the on-page coupon. Also available directly from Anker. Much like all of the other price cuts, this is a new all-time low on the just-released accessory. Following the lead of the featured offering, this charger brings the 65W GaNPrime tech to a more portable solution that can refuel your gear on-the-go. It sports a pair of USB-C ports as well as a USB-A slot, and even has a built-in AC plug for refueling devices at home or just topping off its internal battery. This has lived in my everyday carry since it came in the mail and you can read more about that experience in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Just like the other discounts today, be sure to clip the on-page coupons for each of the following listings in order to redeem the sale price noted below.

Anker GaNPrime chargers on sale:

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank features:

Equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge. Featuring a 24,000mAh battery capacity and 2× longer-lasting battery life, juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. Easy-to-read digital display shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.

