Bose Labor Day sale goes live from $79: QuietComfort Earbuds, speakers, and more

The Bose Labor Day deals have arrived. Bose has now kicked off its 2022 Labor Day sale. Now joining holiday sale from Greenworks, Columbia, and others, Bose is offering some solid deals on its beloved headphones and speakers ranging from the micro Bluetooth models to its sport and noise cancelling earbuds, the deals start from $79 with free shipping across the board. Alongside new unit offers directly on the Bose site, you’ll also find some price matches at Amazon as well as even lower listings on refurbished gear with the same warranties as brand new units. Head below for a closer look at the Bose Labor Day deals.

Bose Labor Day deals – Headphones:

Bose Labor Day speaker deals:

You’ll also find some notable Bose Labor Day deals on refurbished gear via the official Bose eBay page as well as some of the previous-generation speakers for even less. So be sure to browse through this page for a closer look.

Then check out our hands-on review of Anker’s new Soundcore Space ANC Q45 headphones and A40 earbuds while you’re at it.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds feature:

Bose Labor Day deals: noise cancelling earbuds – Engineered with the world’s most effective noise cancelling. Bose controllable noise cancellation and full Transparency Mode allow you to eliminate distractions, let your surroundings in, or a little bit of each.

High-fidelity audio – An exclusive acoustic architecture brings your music, podcasts, and videos to life, while Volume-optimized Active EQ keeps the sound crisp and balanced at any level.

Comfortable wireless earbuds – Three sizes of StayHear Max eartips are included for a secure fit. Crafted from soft silicone, they provide passive noise blocking with total comfort.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!