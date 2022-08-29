Marshall’s retro-style Acton II Bluetooth Speaker in white or black drops to $230 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $280 and now matching directly from Marshall where you’ll also find the black model at the same price, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the white option and the best we can find. It might not be the generation III models that were unveiled in June (currently $280) or the ultra portable solutions we reviewed recently, but the Acton II still delivers that classic Marshall design and solid wireless audio. Bluetooth 5.0 is joined by a 3.5 mm input for analog listening alongside top-mounted controls for tone and volume (you can also fine-tune the sound via the companion app). More details below.

If you prefer to go with some Bose audio, the brand is now running its Labor Day sale with speaker models starting from $79 shipped alongside its party models at up to $150 off and the TV speaker from $229. You can take a closer look at those offers and the now live headphones deals right here.

But while we are talking Marshall, deals on its latest wireless earbuds are now live once again (this is only the third notable deal we have tracked since release as well) along with offers on its Minor III set. Pricing starts from $110 shipped right now and you can get a full rundown of what to expect in our previous deal coverage. Swing by our headphones hub for even more as well.

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker features:

Acton II may be compact, but its sound is nothing short of large. It delivers a well balanced, powerful audio experience, yet can fit in the tiniest of spaces

Bluetooth 5.0 provides a superior wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity. Use your Bluetooth enabled smartphone, tablet or computer to stream music directly to your speaker with no wires required.

This speaker combines contemporary technology with iconic Marshall design to deliver hard-hitting sound while retaining a classic look. You’ll want to proudly display this speaker in any room

Fine-tune your music to meet your requirements. Just use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analog controls on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!