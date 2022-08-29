Sony’s DualSense PS5 controller sees rare discount to best price of the year at $59

Rikka Altland -
Apps GamesSonyAdorama
Reg. $69 $59

Adorama is now offering the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for $59 shipped with the price dropping once added to your cart. Normally fetching $69, like you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer delivers a rare $10 in savings. This matches our previous mention from back in May and is the best price since to mark a return to the 2022 low. Sure this isn’t the just-announced Edge gamepad, but it is still Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller. Arriving with a refreshed white design and updated form-factor compared to the previous-generation model, you’ll also find adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for a more immersive gaming experience to round out the package alongside USB-C charging. You can get a closer look in our PS5 hands-on review. Head below for more.

A solid add-on to your new gamepad would be picking up this well-reviewed dual controller charging station at Amazon. Since you’ll likely be grabbing the discounted DualSense as a second controller for your PS5, having a spot to quickly set both of the gamepads down to charge will be a great upgrade.

Then just make sure to go get all of the details on Sony’s first-ever pro PS5 controller. The new DualSense Edge was just revealed earlier in the month delivering a series of customizable features for gamers who really want to make the most of their digital action. Our coverge walks you through what’s new this time around and how it compares to the standard DualSense that is on sale above.

Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller features:

Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience¹ that brings the action to life in the palms of your hands. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback², dynamic adaptive triggers², and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

Adorama

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Android app deals of the day: Lonely Hacker, Peppa Pig,...
Kizen’s digital instant-read meat thermometer fal...
DJI’s Mavic Mini Fly More bundle captures fall f...
Bang & Olufsen’s Wireless Gaming Headset wit...
Automate your A/C and heat with Honeywell’s Wi-Fi the...
Slice Box Cutters with ceramic safety blades now start ...
September’s Free Games with Prime includes AC Origins...
Marshall’s retro-style Acton II Bluetooth Speaker...
Load more...
Show More Comments