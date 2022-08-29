New low hits Spigen’s latest 15W Samsung Wireless Charger Stand at $48 (Reg. $70)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new ArcField Qi 15W Super Fast Wireless Charger Stand for $47.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This offer comes as part of Amazon’s Lightning deals and will only be live for another 10 hours or until stocks runs out. Regularly $70, today’s offer is nearly 32% off the going rate, a couple bucks below our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Carrying Samsung’s official certified charging module, it is specifically made to perch up Galaxy devices while delivering 15W of wireless charging power to compatible devices. Spigen says it is capable of passing power through cases up to 5mm in thickness and ships it with a 5.9-foot USB-C charging cable as well as an extended 2-year warranty. Head below for more details.

If the 15W of power isn’t a necessity for you, there’s plenty of cash to be saved. This basic Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand delivers 10W to compatible devices and comes in at less than half the price on Amazon where you can scoop one up for $20 Prime shipped.

Alongside ESR back to school sale, there are a couple notable charging stand deals live right now you’ll also want to take a look at, especially if you’re a Pixel user. First up, iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand is now marked down to $40 and joining ongoing all-time low pricing on the official Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Now $20 off the going rate, you can bring one of Google’s in-house charging stands home for $59 shipped with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Spigen ArcField Qi 15W Wireless Charger Stand features:

Up to 15W Super Fast Wireless Charging: Outputs optimized power for devices. 15W Super Fast Wireless Charging for Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series : Galaxy Z Fold4 / Z Flip 4 / S22 / S22 Plus / S22 Ultra / S21 / S21 Plus / S21 Ultra / S20 / S20 Plus / S10 / S10 Plus / S10E / Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra / Note 10 / Note 10 Ultra (Please check whether your device supports 15W Super Fast Wireless Charging or not)

Case Friendly Charging: Cases up to 5mm thick are compatible. No need to remove the case to charge. From soft cases made of Silicone or TPU to hard cases made of PC or Carbon are all compatible, unless its thickness is over 6mm. (not compatible with cases with credit cards / magnetic / metal attachment).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!