iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand is made for Pixel 6 at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazin now offers the Google-certified iOttie iON Wireless Duo Charging Stand for $39.95 shipped. Normally fetching $50, both of the different styles are now 20% off and down to the lowest price in months. These discounts also mark the second-best price of the year at within $5 of the low set on Prime Day. iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel buds and other earbuds. You can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If recharging two devices at once isn’t a must for your new nightstand upgrade, going with Anker’s popular PowerWave 10W Qi Stand is a great alternative. Not only will you still benefit from the upright charging position, but this option is also more affordable thanks to the under $20 price tag it carries on Amazon.

A bit more premium than the Anker offering, going with the recently-released Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen is arguably one of the best options out there for Pixel owners. The stand not only dishes out 23W of power, but will also turn your smartphone into something of a mini Nest Hub that shows off photos and other info widgets while refueling at the desk or nightstand.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

