Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones fall to all-time lows starting at $255 (Reg. $398)

Though the end of today, Woot now offers the latest Sony XM5 Wireless ANC Headphoens for $339.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $398 via other retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the very first cash discount we’ve seen at $58 off. This is a new all-time low, as well. Those who don’t mind going with a certified refurbished pair can score the headphones from eBay at $255 with code LABORDAYSAVE at checkout.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more.

While the Woot listing is in new condition, it’s worth noting that to get the lowest price you’ll have to drop down to a refurbished offering via eBay. Luckily, the company provides one of the most comprehensive warranties out there, and in this case means you’re getting 2 years of peace of mind alongside the full refund guarantee. We’ve taken a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program twice so far, walking away quite impressed both times by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings on the XM5s above.

Though for the latest in over-ear models from another brand, earlier in the month we saw Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones hit the scene. Arriving with all of the expected ANC that is actually an improvement from previous iterations, 60-hour battery life takes the spotlight as one of the most impressive features. Those upgrades do come at the loss of the usual retro stylings, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!