CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to all-time low at $130, more

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $170, this 24% discount, or $40 in savings, marks the second drop to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. The K70 RGB PRO comes equipped with Cherry MC Red linear key switches for “silky smooth keypresses” with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to more easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more about this gaming keyboard and head below to check out other CORSAIR deals.

CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers an iconic aluminum frame and even better performance, powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology and world-renowned CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches. Win in style with dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, easy to take on the go with a detachable USB Type-C cable. Powerful iCUE software on both PC and macOS enables custom macro programming, key remaps, and more, while dedicated media keys and an aluminum multi-function volume roller offer convenient control over media. With a tournament switch for instant compliance with competition guidelines and onboard storage for up to 50 profiles, the K70 RGB PRO is ready to take on any challenge.

