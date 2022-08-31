Samsung 2022 4K TVs up to $1,000 off: mini-LED, 120Hz models, and more from $698

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series mini-LED 4K Smart TV for $2,199.99 shipped (you might have to scroll down to the “Other Sellers” section to find Amazon’s listing). Regularly $2,800 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is up to $600 off, $200 below our previous mention, and $300 under the price you’ll pay at BuyDig right now. Delivering a 4K mini-LED panel spanning 75-inches, this model features Samsung’s HDR 24x treatment, an auto eye comfort mode to adjust the display’s blue light output, and Dolby Atmos audio. From there, you’ll find a gaming-ready 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and direct access to Xbox Game Pass via the Samsung Gaming Hub (standard Game Pass subscription required) with support for Bluetooth controllers, and more. Head below for additional Samsung 2022 4K TV deals.

You can browse through Amazon’s latest sale event featuring Samsung’s 2022 model 4K displays starting from $698 shipped right here. Ranging from the entry level models right up to the higher-end mini-LED variants at up to $1,000 off, there are also some additional top picks listed below:

Alongside this ongoing deal on Hisense’s HDMI 2.1 VRR 55-inch 4K Google TV and the 2022 model LG 86-inch Class UQ7590 Series, be sure to checkout Pepsi’s one-of-a-kind Gametime TV. This eye-catching creation also features a built-in refrigerator and you get a closer look plus more details in our coverage from earlier this month right here.

Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B features:

QUANTUM MATRIX WITH MINI LEDs: Brilliant details shine even in daylight; Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, it takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast

NEO QUANTUM PROCESSOR WITH 4K UPSCALING*: See all you enjoy upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution; The Neo Quantum Processor 4K uses AI based deep learning to analyze your content and optimize it to full 4K

QUANTUM HDR 24X: Enjoy the dynamic contrast that has vivid colors jumping off the screen; Quantum HDR 24X enables the details in your movies and shows to come alive through a rich spectrum of hues

