Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Game Dev Story, Astro Duel, Animatix, more

It’s now time for all of this morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Joining Wednesday’s most notable software offers, we also have Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboards on sale from $155 as well as ongoing offers on its 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro and everything you’ll find right here. As for the apps, our collection is headlined by titles like Game Dev Story, Astro Duel, Animatix, Arrog, Quell Reflect+, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: PJ Masks: Racing Heroes: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Electronics Circuit Calculator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ScannerHD Pro – PDF Scan: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Astro Duel: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Quell Reflect+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brightly – Fix Dark Photos: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Get It Together! $40, PlayStation Under $15, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Invading Horde: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: DayCircle – Day counter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: College Footballer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: GraviT: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vengeance RPG 2D: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Papers, Please: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: CropSize – Photo Size Editor: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: StatsWidget: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on Game Dev Story:

Features the ability to develop your company’s own game console, plus a system for changing your staff members’ professions. Hire talented people and train them to develop their skills. As your staff gets more experience, you will unlock a wider array of game genres and content to develop. Try to find the most popular combinations and develop for the latest platform! Your staff members can have a variety of game-related professions, from programmer to sound engineer.

