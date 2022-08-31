Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Get It Together! $40, PlayStation Under $15, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps Gamesnintendo
33% off $40
WarioWare

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon has knocked the price on WarioWare: Get It Together! for Nintendo Switch back down to $39.99 shipped. This regularly $60 title rarely drops this low at Amazon and now’s your chance to add it to your growing physical Switch game collection at 33% off the going rate. This marks the first time the wacky WarioWare series has landed on Switch with over 200 micro games you can enjoy on your own or with friends. Alongside a host of characters with distinct abilities, it also delivers a story mode or you can “try out the Variety Pack for comedic, competitive gameplay.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

