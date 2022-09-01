Transfer files from iPhone with SanDisk’s 256GB metal Lightning drive at $60 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100 from the Apple Store, you can regularly find it for $90 and closer to $75 at Amazon as of late. Today’s deal is $6 under our previous mention, matching the lowest price we have tracked there (only once before today), and the best we can find. This is model has an all-metal casing along with the 2-in-1 Lightning and USB type-C connectors, but you can also score the less premium base model at $58 shipped right now. Both models allow for seamless connection between USB-C devices, like your iPad Pro/MacBooks, and Lightning-equipped iPhones for transferring data, photos, and more. The password protection and swivel case are nice touches as well. Head below for additional details.

If the dual connectors and Lightning functionality aren’t of interest, there are far more affordable flash drives out there. Many of which are also now discounted and sitting in yesterday’s roundup. With deals starting from just $6, you’ll find USB-C and USB-A models from Lexar, Samsung, and Kingston seeing notable price drops right now with everything neatly organized for you right here.

Alongside this new low on SanDisk’s 2TB Thunderbolt 3 G-Drive portable SSD, we also spotted a collection of Game Drives from WD and Seagate marked down this morning. Including models from 500GB all the way up to 12TB, there’s plenty of game library storage to be had at a discount right now including hard disk drive options that are far more affordable than some of the SSDs out there, and especially so with today’s deals. Take a closer look in our roundup starting from $68.

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe features:

The all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive with Lightning and USB Type-C connectors.

Seamlessly move content between your iPhone, iPad Pro and USB Type-C devices, including Android phones.(1). (1) For iPhone, iPad Pro and iPod compatibility, see SanDisk Support ixpand compatibility web page. Android device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support; see SanDisk dualdrive-c web page for list of compatible devices.

Easily free up space on your iPhone so you can keep creating content.(1)

Automatically back up your iPhone photos, videos and more.(2). (2)iXpand Drive app required (except for Android devices). Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.

