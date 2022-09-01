Your streaming or meeting setup deserves Elgato’s Key Light Air at $110 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Key Light Air for $109.99 shipped. Down $20 from its normal going rate, this discount might not seem like a lot but it’s a match of the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year and comes within $10 of the lowest deal we’ve ever seen. While Elgato made the Key Light Air with streamers in mind, it has equal space in a setup where you might be in meetings throughout the day. It’s Wi-Fi-enabled which allows you to use either a smartphone or a desktop application (for both Windows and macOS) to change the brightness or color temperature. Speaking of color temperature, you can change this light from 2900K to 7000K and everywhere in-between. In fact, this is one of my favorite things of Elgato’s lights as I can quickly and easily dial it into the exact color temperature of my office so it doesn’t stand out. Learn more about how I use Elgato’s lighting gear in my streaming setup and then head below for more.

Are you on a tighter budget or just want something that’s a bit simpler? Well, this ring light is available for just $30. While not Wi-Fi-connected, and you won’t be able to dial the color in with quite as wide of a range, you’re saving $80 here, which is quite a bit of cash to leave in your pocket.

Continue the desk upgrades by picking up the PreSonus Eris E3.5 Studio Monitor Speakers that are on sale for $88 today. This rare price drop knocks the speakers down from $100 and is also the best best price that we’ve seen so far this year. You’ll enjoy listening to music, playing games, and more with these premium speakers. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find more ways to upgrade your setup with other great deals.

Elgato Key Light Air features:

Wi-Fi Enabled: Switch on/off and fine-tune light settings via the app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android

1400 Lumens: Effectively illuminate your workspace and dim to a subtle glow

2900 – 7000 K: Adjust color temperature from sunset amber to arctic blue

80 Premium Osram LEDs: Deliver constant intensity while keeping cool

Box contents: 1 x Key Light Air, Power Supply, Telescopic Pole and Base, Quick Start Guide

