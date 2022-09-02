GIGABYTE’s budget-focused RX 6650 XT GPU packs a gaming punch at $300 (New low)

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE RX 6650 XT Eagle 8GB Graphics Card for $299.99 shipped. Normally $365, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re looking for a way to play ray-traced games, or just take advantage of AMD’s FSR 2.0, then this is about as budget-friendly as it gets while still delivering quality. In many titles, you’ll be able to play at 4K on mixed medium settings, though dropping down to 1440p or 1080p, you’ll be able to likely push high or ultra with ease here, especially when using FSR 2.0. With a triple fan design, you’ll be able to easily overclock this RX 6650 XT card a little as well which allows for even more performance in certain scenarios. Keep reading for more.

Update 9/2 @ 1:21 PM: Amazon is now offering the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 24GB GPU for $1,099.99 shipped. Down from a list price of $2,000 and a normal going rate of $1,300 lately, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 500GB Western Digital Blue SN570 NVMe SSD and some extra storage to your setup. Coming in at $45 right now on Amazon, you’ll find that it’s a solid choice for lightning-fast storage. Though there are speedier options out there, most games and programs won’t take full advantage of them and 3.5GB/s is perfectly fine in most scenarios.

Are you a streamer? Well, if so, don’t forget about the Elgato Key Light Air deals that we found last night. Delivering 1,500-lumens of adjustable illumination to your desk setup, the Key Light Air at $110 is great for ensuring your face is lit with a soft light while streaming or in meetings. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

GIGABYTE RX 6500 XT Eagle GPU features:

Powered by AMD RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6650XT Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 128-bit memory interface WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans Screen Cooling Graphene nano lubricant RGB Fusion 2.0 Protection metal backplate 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort. GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6650 XT EAGLE 8G graphics card delivers ultra-high frame rates. Get the ultimate gaming experience with powerful new compute units, amazing AMD Infinity Cache, and up to 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory. And, when paired with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor, AMD Smart Access Memory technology offers new levels of gaming performance.

