SanDisk’s all-metal dual 1TB USB-C flash drive returns to Amazon all-time low at $100

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C Flash Drive for $99.99 shipped. Originally closer to $250, it currently sells for $138 at Best Buy and has more recently been going for around $113 at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. This model features an all-metal case with dual connectivity via its swivel action USB-C and USB-A jacks. A notable option to move data between Android, MacBooks, and more modern devices as well as those with traditional USB-A ports, it also delivers a notable 1TB of storage to your keychain and EDC. The optional automatic backup functionality will be a nice touch for some folks as well. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking something you can use directly with your iPhone, we are also still tracking a notable price drop on SanDisk’s 256GB metal Lightning drive at $60. This model is regularly as much as $100 and is equipped with both a Lightning connector as well as a USB-C jack. You’ll also find a similar all-metal treatment here alongside all of the details and pricing information you need waiting in our previous coverage.

For a more traditional (and affordable) flash drive option, last week’s roundup is still live with models ranging from just $6 up to the more modern USB 3.2 Gen 1 2022 releases at $50 shipped. You’ll find options from Kingston, Samsung, Lexar, and more marked down right here.

On the more substantial side of things, check out SanDisk’s 2TB Thunderbolt 3 G-Drive portable SSD while it’s at the Amazon low.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C Flash Drive features:

Backup your media collection with this 1TB SanDisk SDDDC4-1T00-A46 Ultra Dual Drive Luxe flash drive. The USB Type-C connector offers read speeds of up to 150MB/sec. for fast data access, while the USB Type-A connector lets you connect to older devices. This metal SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe flash drive features a swivel design for added protection, and the key ring hole allows seamless, secure storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!