Moment updates popular MagSafe photography case for iPhone 14 series handsets

Joining all of the other new iPhone 14 cases that have hit the scene today, the folks over at Moment are launching its latest collection of accessories. Headlined by a new rugged MagSafe offering that amplifies your iPhoneography capabilities with lens mounts and the like, there are also new clip-on filters and accessories to coincide with Apple’s latest.

Moment iPhone 14 cases go live

Kicking off the reveals from Moment is the brand’s most comprehensive iPhone case yet. Designed for Apple’s latest, the new iteration of its covers arrive with an improved ribbed rail design that steps up the drop protection to 10 feet. It also still comes with the microfiber interior lining we’ve come to expect from the brand.

Packed into that refreshed design is a thinner (M)Force magnet array that enables all of the MagSafe goodness you’d expect. And Moment isn’t stopping there, either. There’s a new material that helps take full advantage of 5G connectivity as well as a dielectric constant material that is just like not using a case at all.

One of the biggest upgrades this time around also ties in with some of Moment’s other new debuts. Moment’s cover camera bumps have historically already been some of the most exciting aspects of the builds, and the brand is doubling down with some modular accessories for the iPhone 14. You can snap on filter mounts as well as the usual Moment lens mounts that we’ve written home about so many times in the past. We’ll circle back on those in a moment.

Moment wraps up the package with a 2-year warranty, as well. Moment’s new lineup of iPhone 14 series cases are now available for purchase with launch discounts attached. There are sizes for all four of the new handsets, all of which are marked down to $39.99 for a limited time. That’s down from the usual $50 price tags that these will return to, and an all-time low.

As for the new accessories, we’ll start by diving into the 67mm Snap-on Filter adapter. This add-on makes it easy to swap on a polarizer for cutting down glare, a Cinebloom for some added cinematic flair, and other ways to adjust the visuals of your recording. The adapter clicks right into the back of the Moment iPhone 14 case and is designed to work with MagSafe mounts, too. This one sells for $19.99.

Speaking of clip-on accessories, there’s also a new ClineClear UV filter that can upgrade your iPhone 14 or 14 Pro handset with some extra protection. The Schott B270 glass provides some extra protection to your actual hardware lenses. Pricing enters at $49.99.

I’ve previously been such a big fan of Moment’s iPhone cases, and I can’t wait to see ow the new and improved model fares once I inevitably get my hands on the latest and greatest.

