Sapphire’s liquid-cooled Toxic RX 6900 XT hits new low at $900, ASUS RTX 3060 Ti V2 $480

Amazon is offering the Sapphire Toxic RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Graphics Card for $899.99 shipped. Down from $1,000, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to deliver one of AMD’s most powerful graphics cards to your desktop setup, this RX 6900 XT comes pre-overclocked and the liquid cooler lets you push it even further. With liquid cooling, the graphics card should stay cooler under load which means you can get extra performance compared to air-cooled alternatives. There’s 16GB of GDDR6 memory in tow and support for FSR 2.0 as well. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the ASUS TUF RTX 3060 Ti V2 OC Edition Graphics Card while it’s on sale for $479.99. Down from a normal going rate of $540, this also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sure, it’s not quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, but the RTX 3060 Ti is still a great graphics card for those who want to play at 1080p or 1440p.

For more power than the 3060 Ti but less than the 6900 XT, consider checking out the deal that we found on the the ASUS ROG Strix RX 6750 OC GPU. It features a silent mode for its fans to let you enjoy a quiet setup and is on sale for a new all-time low of $544 right now. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other ways you can save on upgrading your rig.

Sapphire Toxic RX 6900 XT GPU features:

Sapphire TOXIC AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled PCIe 4.0 Gaming Graphics Card with 16GB GDDR6. The aim of Sapphire Technology is to offer many high quality products to customers and satisfy the needs of all customers. To achieve this, Sapphire Technology will spend more time to design the products. You will find more and more classic products in our store.

