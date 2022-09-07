Seagate Game Drives for Xbox/PS4 start from $65, plus 12TB WD_BLACK now $100 off

Amazon is now offering the 4TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $120 these days, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model is also matched at Best Buy where it regularly fetches $125. You will also find the 2TB variant down at $70 right now, but we did just recently see a $65 offer. Delivering a much better bang for your buck by comparison to the ssd models, you’re scoring up to 4TB of game storage alongside Xbox green LED lighting and USB 3.2 Gen 1 action with 3-year rescue data recovery services as well. Be sure to head below for more game drive deals including some that have dropped even lower than our previous mentions.

If you would prefer the faster SSDs, we did spot some models on sale this morning from Crucial. Its 4TB and 2TB models are now starting from $180 with up to $110 in savings to deliver new Amazon all-time low pricing. You won’t get the gaming specific functionality here but they are said to work with Xbox and PlayStation right out of the box as well as a host of other platforms. Dive into the deals right here.

BUILD YOUR GAME VAULT 4TB of capacity to build the ultimate Game Vault without sacrificing titles

XBOX-CERTIFIED Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and all generations of Xbox One

BRILLIANT DESIGN A bold and refined design, crafted to compliment your Xbox

LIGHT IT UP A built-in LED bar illuminates your gaming center in Xbox green

WARRANTY Enjoy peace of mind with the included 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services and 1-year limited warranty

