Seagate Game Drives for Xbox/PS4 start from $65, plus 12TB WD_BLACK now $100 off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesWDseagate
$100 off From $65
Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB

Amazon is now offering the 4TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $120 these days, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model is also matched at Best Buy where it regularly fetches $125. You will also find the 2TB variant down at $70 right now, but we did just recently see a $65 offer. Delivering a much better bang for your buck by comparison to the ssd models, you’re scoring up to 4TB of game storage alongside Xbox green LED lighting and USB 3.2 Gen 1 action with 3-year rescue data recovery services as well. Be sure to head below for more game drive deals including some that have dropped even lower than our previous mentions. 

More game drive deals:

If you would prefer the faster SSDs, we did spot some models on sale this morning from Crucial. Its 4TB and 2TB models are now starting from $180 with up to $110 in savings to deliver new Amazon all-time low pricing. You won’t get the gaming specific functionality here but they are said to work with Xbox and PlayStation right out of the box as well as a host of other platforms. Dive into the deals right here

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox features:

  • BUILD YOUR GAME VAULT 4TB of capacity to build the ultimate Game Vault without sacrificing titles
  • XBOX-CERTIFIED Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and all generations of Xbox One
  • BRILLIANT DESIGN A bold and refined design, crafted to compliment your Xbox
  • LIGHT IT UP A built-in LED bar illuminates your gaming center in Xbox green
  • WARRANTY Enjoy peace of mind with the included 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services and 1-year limited warranty

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
WD seagate

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon is offering up to 40% off a range of academic mo...
Leap into PC gaming at $800 off with Skytech’s Ch...
Anker’s Qi-ready Liberty 3 ANC earbuds now down a...
Manfrotto’s compact Pixi Mini tripod is a mobile ...
Neatly store two bikes for the fall/winter on Amazon...
Logitech’s regularly $150 G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wire...
9to5Toys Daily: September 7, 2022 – Best Apple iPhone...
Apple celebrates event day with $10 or less iTunes movi...
Load more...
Show More Comments