For a limited time, this premium 8-piece Japanese chef knife set is $140 (Reg. $429)

Did you know that August 24th is National Knife Day? Probably not, but it’s worth celebrating, right? To mark the occasion, 9to5Toys Specials currently has some great deals on sharpened steel — like the Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set for just $139.99 (Reg. $429).

For any keen home chef, owning a set of high-quality knives is essential. However, you can easily end up paying big bucks for a very average set.

Seido doesn’t do average. This family-run business offers handcrafted knives in the Japanese style, made by blacksmiths with over 100 years of experience between them. All the knives from this brand are forged using high-quality materials, but the price you pay is very reasonable.

The Master Chef Knife Set is no exception. This set contains eight high-carbon stainless steel blades, each etched with a distinctive Damascus pattern and set in an Ergonomic Pakka wood handle.

The set includes 8” chef, bread, and slicing knives, a 7” cleaver and santoku knife, a 5” santoku knife, a 6” boning knife, and a 3.5” paring knife. Every blade has an Asian-style 15º cutting angle for greater precision, and an edge that stays sharp over time.

The whole set comes with a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty, and a gift box — ideal for the foodie in your life.

Order now for just $139.99 to get your hands on this set at 67% off MSRP. Be quick, this deal is only around until 9/2!

