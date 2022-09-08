Gold Box Eureka deals deliver new all-time lows on upright pet vacuums from $119

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 21% off select Eureka upright vacuums with additional on-page coupons. You can score the Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner for $119 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $165, this is $46 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. It might not be a cordless model, but it will never run out of power in the middle of a clean on you, or make you wait because you forgot to charge it back up. Making use of a combination of its multi-cyclone filtration system and HEPA protection, it traps “99.97% of dust and allergens.” This model also comes with a 12-foot hose for “of above floor cleaning reach” alongside the Pet Turbo Brush, crevice tool, and dusting brush. Head below for more details.

If the model featured above isn’t catching your eye, this far more affordable Dirt Devil might. it’s certainly no Dyson, but if you can make do with a basic solution, the Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner’s $70 price tag is worth a look. This popular model comes with all of the staple features you’ll need and without all of the bells and whistles that drive the price up.

Alongside our roundup of the best robot vacuums out there, head over to the (mostly) still live Roborock holiday offers. Delivering hundreds of dollars in savings across its entire lineup, pricing starts from $200 shipped and you can get a closer look in our previous roundup. Just make sure you check out the latest L35 model from Anker while you’re at it.

Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vac features:

Easy to maneuver: Easy-Glide Wheels and swivel steering ensure smooth movement of all floor types including DEEP carpets

Automatic height adjustment: Detects floor type and automatically adjusts for impressive cleaning results

Multi-cyclone filtration system + HEPA filter: Creates no loss of suction and traps 99. 97% of dust and allergens, perfect for pet owners

Extended cleaning reach & flexibility: with a 35ft extra long cord and detachable handle which can be connected to the hose for up to 12 feet of above floor cleaning reach. Comes Equipped with our newest accessory, the Multi-Angle Adaptor, which can be used with any of the on-board tools giving you even more versatility and flexibility to reach hard to clean areas

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!