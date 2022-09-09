Elgato’s latest Key Light Mini returns to all-time low of $80 for just second time (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Key Light Mini for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount marks just the second drop back to the all-time low price we’ve seen. Unlike previous Elgato Key Lights, the Mini is designed for use out and about and in your studio with the built-in battery and optional USB-C power that bypasses the battery. You can control the brightness and color temperature with the onboard controls or wirelessly when connected to Wi-Fi. Mounting is handled by either the 1/4-20 socket on the bottom or the magnetic back panel so you can just stick it to something metal. If you want good lighting while vlogging, this is the Elgato light for you. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and head below.

If you’re going to use this light at your game streaming setup, you may want to grab the Elgato Master Mount S Main Pole for $45. This mounting pole will clamp onto your desk with the included c-clamp and features an adjustable height between 13 and 21 inches with quick adjustments being made with the rubber twist locks. You also won’t be limited to mounting just this light as you can use it with other Multi Mount accessories as you build out your streaming setup. If your budget is tighter you could instead grab the wall mount for $30.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. While streaming for extended periods, making sure your back is supported is important. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Razer Iskur Ergonomic Gaming Chair for $374.50, the second-lowest price of 2022. The Iskur Gaming Chair features a lumbar support system which uses a fully adjustable curve that aligns with your spine to promote healthy posture.

Elgato Key Light Mini features:

Shine online, anywhere, anytime. Edge-lit with multi-layer diffusion technology, powered by battery or mains, Key Light Mini makes you look amazing from the studio to the street. Attach to a tripod or metal surface thanks to the ¼-inch thread and embedded magnetic mount. Adjust brightness and colour temperature via the onboard controls or app on iPhone, Android, Mac or PC. When connected to a wall outlet, activate Studio Mode to bypass the battery and preserve power for when you head out. When running on battery, set Energy Saver Mode to stay illuminated for longer. With Key Light Mini, everywhere is the perfect place to create.

