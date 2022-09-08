Save 25% on Razer’s ergonomic Iskur Gaming Chair at the second-lowest 2022 price of $374.50

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Iskur Ergonomic Gaming Chair for $374.50 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 25% discount or $125.50 in savings marks the second-lowest price of 2022 we’ve tracked so far. The Iskur Gaming Chair features a lumbar support system which uses a fully adjustable curve that aligns with your spine to promote healthy posture. The armrests can be moved up and down and rotated to be as comfortable as possible with the multi-layered synthetic leather making this chair well-suited for withstanding wear and tear. The Iskur X is recommended for people between 5-foot 6-inches and 6-foot 2-inches and no more than 300 pounds. You can check out our launch coverage of the Iskur X to learn more.

If you want to save some cash, you could check out the NOBLEWELL Ergonomic Office Chair for $110.50. Unlike the Iskur X, this chair has a mesh back for breathability. The headrest, armrest, lumbar support, and seat height can all be adjusted on the fly. NOBLEWELL claims the chair can be assembled within 10 minutes and that the casters are silent. The S-shaped back is designed to conform to your spine for remaining comfortable throughout your workday.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard down at its new all-time low price of $85. Delivering HyperX’s pudding keycaps which feature a translucent ABS design, this keyboard is sure to make a statement on your desk. It leverages HyperX’s mechanical linear switches for a quieter experience and the exposed LED offers “brighter, more luminous RGB lighting.”

Razer Iskur Ergonomic Gaming Chair features:

Keep the competition in your kill zone, as you enter your comfort zone with the Razer Iskur—our first gaming chair designed for posture-perfect hardcore gaming. Fitted with an adjustable, ergonomic lumbar support system, we’ve got your back when it comes to keeping you in prime gaming form

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!